This Is What Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Breakfast In Maldives Looks Like | See Pic Here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Maldives vacation gave major vacation goals to all their fans. The couple might have returned from their destination, but their pictures have not stopped impressing fans. VicKat jetted off to the beautiful island to celebrate Katrina's 39th birthday. Recently, fan pages of celebrities have been sharing a bunch of pictures, and fans cannot keep calm.

Some of the unseen pictures from Vicky and Katrina's trip have been shared on the fan pages. The couple can be seen having breakfast under beautiful palm trees and are accompanied by their fellow guests in Isabell Kaif, her brother Sebastian, Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, Anand Tiwari, and others. The group is seen enjoying their ‘nariyal pani.’

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅥🅘🅒🅚🅐🅣16 (@vickatlover16)

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky returned to Mumbai on Tuesday. The celeb couple was spotted at the airport where the shutterbugs tried clicking their picture. Vicky and Katrina are definitely couple goals as they were seen walking hand in hand. Katrina was seen wearing a black tee with a pink print on it which she paired with a pair of ripped denim pants and sneakers, whereas Vicky opted for the plain white tee with denim pants and sneakers as well.

On Katrina's work front, the actress will be seen in Phone Booth alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from that, she will be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress has a bunch of projects in her pipeline. Katrina will also be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur and in another untitled film with Tripti Dimri.