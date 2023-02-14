This Is What Shah Rukh Khan Gifted Wife Gauri On Valentine's Day 34 Years Ago

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as the "King of Romance," has a love story with his wife Gauri that is similar to those found in films. Although their relationship has had its ups and downs, they have managed to make it work. The couple got married in 1991 and have been together for over thirty years. During an "Ask SRK" session on Twitter recently, the actor shared what he gave Gauri on their first Valentine's Day together.

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to inform his fans that he would be answering some of their questions. He wrote, "Bahut din ho gaye….hum kahan se kahan aa gaye….I think it's only fair to do a bit of #AskSRK to update ourselves. Let's keep the questions fun please….let's start!" During this session, one of his fans asked him about his first Valentine's Day gift for his wife, Gauri.

Shah Rukh Khan responded that it has been more than 34 years since their first Valentine's Day and he gave Gauri a pair of pink plastic earrings. "If I remember correctly it’s been what 34 years now….a pair of pink plastic earrings I think…," he wrote.

Another fan asked what gift he would like from his fans on Valentine's Day. "What gift do you want from your loved ones (fans) on Valentine's Day? #AskSRK @iamsrk," to which he replied, stating, "You have already given it to me…so much love for #Pathaan."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan's last featured in the superhit film Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide within 17 days. Shah Rukh's next project is Atlee's Jawan, in which Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra will also appear. Additionally, he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu, in his kitty.