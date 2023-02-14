This Is What Rajkummar Rao Wants From Wife Patralekhaa On Valentine's Day

Rajkummar Rao recently expressed his appreciation for his wife Patralekhaa on Valentine's Day, describing her as his source of strength in a post that is sure to evoke warm feelings.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It's your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love @patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic, and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Har baar bas tum hi milna."

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Rao shared a collage on his Instagram post, with one photo from his dating days and another from his wedding day, alongside his heartfelt message to Patralekhaa on Valentine's Day. His message garnered numerous comments and likes from his fans.

Reacting to his post, Patralekhaa commented, "I love youuuuuuuuu," with a couple of red heart emojis. Gauahar Khan too dropped heart emojis and wrote, "You guys...god bless." Farah Khan remarked, "Lov ul both."

Ever since they got married in a private ceremony in Chandigarh on November 15, 2021, the couple has been setting an example of a happy partnership, whether at promotional events or on social media. They had their first collaboration in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood movie, 'Citylights,' in 2014.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao has two upcoming films. He will act alongside Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi. Additionally, he has Bheed with Bhumi Pednekar in his lineup, which is scheduled for release on March 24, 2023.