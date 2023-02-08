This Is What Kiara Advani's Mentor Said About Her 'Little Alia' Post Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on February 7 in a royal wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, witnessed by close friends and family. Many celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Mira Rajput, and the Ambani family, attended the event.

Fans and other celebrities have been expressing their congratulations to the couple on social media. Kiara's mentor, Ashvini Yardi, became emotional while congratulating the actress on her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara's Mentor's Emotional Post

Ashvini Yardi produced Kiara Advani's first film, Fugly, in 2014. For the unversed, Kiara's real name is Alia Advani. Ashvini posted pictures of Sidharth and Kiara's wedding on Instagram and reminisced about her first meeting with the bride.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Pics Create THIS Record On Instagram In A Day

She wrote, "I met Alia Advani 10 years ago at my Juhu office, where she had come to sign the agreement of our film Fugly. She has come a long way since then and I couldn't be more proud.

"Yesterday she married the man of her dreams, the wonderful and kind Sidharth Malhotra in a fairy tale wedding in Jaisalmer. Everything has changed and yet nothing has changed. She is still my l'il Alia who I met 10 years ago. All my love and blessings to Mrs & Mr Malhotra @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani."

View her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashvini Yardi (@ashviniyardi)

The above post features a picture of Kiara Advani signing the contract for her debut film, Fugly, nearly nine years ago. It's incredible to think about how she has transformed into such a beautiful actress and person over time.

Following the wedding, the newlyweds travelled to Delhi for a special griha pravesh ceremony at Sidharth Malhotra's home in the national capital. They will host grand reception parties on February 9 in Delhi and February 12 in Mumbai.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will feature in Rohit Shetty's web series, Indian Police Force.