Previously, there were rumours that KBC 13 will be broadcasted from August 23. However, the makers of the show have not made an official comment about the same. Meanwhile, it is believed that there have been various changes in the show's format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sony Channel's most loved informative show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is all set to make a return. This was confirmed by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently took to Instagram and shared the first promo of the show.

"KBC13, Wapas aa rahe hain ... KBC pe," Bachchan had captioned the video.

Earlier, Bachchan had also shared a picture of himself from the sets of KBC 13. In the picture, Bachchan was seen yawning as appeared in full formal attire.

"This is what happens... when you work against the direction of time...," he had captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Following this, fans flooded is comments section while praising him for the hard work and dedication the actor does.

This will be the 13th season of the KBC. The show not only entertains its viewers but also is highly informative due to which the engagement level of the viewers remains constant. In the past few years, the show has garnered a great amount of TRP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

While talking about Bachchan's work front, then his upcoming movie is Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ in which he will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It is said that Amitabh is also a part of Nag Ashwin’s next untitled film, in which Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will be seen in the leading roles.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen