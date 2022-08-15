'This Is New India': Karan Johar Shares Adorable Video Of His Kids Singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab' | Watch

Indian citizens are celebrating Independence Day today and your favourite Bollywood celebs are also celebrating this special day with great fun and enthusiasm. Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a note for the younger generation of India. He shared an adorable video of his children Yash and Roohi singing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'. Both the kids can be seen holding the national flags in their hands.

Sharing this adorable video, Karan wrote, "The future of India rests in very stable hands - no one like the current generation to value, uphold and execute the freedom to the absolute fullest."

Karan further wrote about the new generation of India. "No one like the current generation to lead the by-gone generations into an India that shines brighter and soars higher than ever. After 75 years of independence, one knows that this is the new India and THEY are the new India…and you have to believe that it’s with them that lies the ultimate power of uniting the nation!", he wrote.

"To my Yash and Roohi, may you flourish in this new India and may you take this country to newer heights with everything you do and stand for. Hum honge kaamyaab. #HappyIndependenceDay," he added.

Earlier, he extended his Independence Day wish on social media. He wrote, "My heart swells with pride as I say…HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY INDIA! May we continue to soar as a nation together - hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder. Jai hind. #IndependenceDay".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan recently wrapped up shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

He also announced that he will direct an action film after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.