'This Is Made Up': Johnny Depp's Rep Refutes Rs 2,535 Crore Deal With Disney For Jack Sparrow's Return

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has been in the limelight for a while due to the defamation case against his wife Amber Heard. Recently, the media was buzzed with reports that Disney has offered the Pirates of the Caribbean actor a massive offer of Rs 2355 crores to come back as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirate-themed movie franchise and that this offer is making amends for the earlier cutting ties with the actor.

But, now Johnny Depp’s official representative has denied all the claims and said that the actor is not joining hands with Disney after 4 years of cutting ties with them due to his defamation case against Amber Heard. Let us tell you that speculations on Johnny making come back as Captain Jack Sparrow has been doing rounds after his win in the USD 50 million cases against Amber.

Johnny’s Representative told NBC News "This is made up." His representative further spoke about the entire episode with Disney and said, "Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I'm sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The #MeToo movement was in full swing at that point. They didn't remove my character from the rides. They didn't stop selling dolls of Captain Jack Sparrow. They didn't stop selling anything. They just didn't want there to be something trailing behind me that they'd find."

The news has surfaced after Johnny told Amber's lawyer during the trial that 'nothing on this earth', not even 'USD 300 million and a million alpacas' could get him to go back to work with Disney on a Pirates of the Caribbean film. The attorney, Ben Rottenborn, had asked him, "If Disney came to you with USD 300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film, correct?" Johnny replied, "That is true."

Earlier, it was reported that "Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another pirate film or two."