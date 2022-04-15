New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved B-town couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are finally married. The Kapoor family welcomed Alia to their family with open arms. Their wedding was the talk of the town for many days and now their fans are delighted after seeing pictures of the couple from their wedding.

The Kapoor family welcomed Alia and congratulated the couple by posting some beautiful pictures from the wedding on their social media pages. Ranbir's cousin Armaan Jain's wife Anissa Malhotra has also shared some photos on her Instagram page. In the post, Alia and Ranbir can be seen posing with the family members. The picture includes Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. In other photos, Ranbir can be seen posing happily with Anissa, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Anissa wrote in the caption, "Congratulations to this beautiful couple inside out #Fam".

Kareena Kapoor welcomed Alia by sharing a picture of the newly married couple on social media. She wrote, "Our hearts are full..Welcome to the family my darling Alia".

Meanwhile, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared some beautiful pictures with Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram page to announce her wedding. In the caption, she wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia and Ranbir have not shared the screen together yet. But the couple will be seen opposite each other in Brahmastra, which will release on September 9, 2022.

