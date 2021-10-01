New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the most loved couples of the Bollywood industry Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza are famous for uploading entertaining posts featuring their fun banter. While fans adore the posts shared by the star couple, there are some who criticise them for baseless reasons. Recently, the star couple was hurled with few unpleasant comments during a chatshow. However, their response to the hateful comments grabbed the light more.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza made their appearance in Arbaaz Khan's talk show Pinch where they came across the trolls and nasty comments which haters throw at them in the comments section. As usual, the show started with Arbaaz reading out a few comments from Riteish and Genelia's social media posts.

One particular comment referred to Genelia as 'Vulgar aunty' and who 'overreacts' to every situation, to which the actress replied, "I don't think he is having a good day at home,". Listening to the comments Ritesh wanted to know the username of the person. On being told by Arbaaz that the username was ‘universe yoga’, Ritesh said, "You know you need to do that." The actor further suggested that the person should do Kapalbhati and Shavashana.

While revealing the reason behind her expression in the viral video of Riteish Deshmukh greeting Preity Zinta at an awards function, Genelia said, "The actual story is that after a long time, I was attending an award function. I was all dressed up and wore high heels, thinking that I would be okay but we were meeting so many people, we were having conversations, and my feet were killing me. So Preity and Ritesh were having a conversation and unfortunately, the cameraman captured my reaction."

While talking on the work front of the actress, Genelia appeared in movies like Tujhe Meri Kasam, Samba, Chennai Kadhal, Santosh Subramaniam, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya. On the other hand, husband and actor Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3.

