Priyanka Chopra took to her official social media handle to share the pictures with fans. In the clicks, she can be seen spending some quality time with her pets. Scroll down to see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra is a global name now and anything and everything she posts on social media go viral. Recently, a similar thing happened when the actress dropped a few clicks of herself from her latest London vacay. Yes, PeeCee shared a bunch of pictures from London where she spent her summer.

In the photos, Priyanka is seen enjoying with her friends, having marshmallows, cuddling her dogs and travelling. Taking to her official social media handle, the global icon dropped the pics for fans. She captioned them as, "Photo dump* #londonsummer #inbetweenshots #lastfewdays #3prettybestfriends #puppylove"

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

As soon as Priyanka dropped the pic, she started getting the attention of fans from all over. Users and followers started commenting on her post with heart emojis. Her post which went viral showcased Priyanka Chopra's different styles. In the second photo, she is seen enjoying marshmallows with her gang while, in the third one, she is having fun with a German Shepherd and her other friends. In the fourth picture, she is seen enjoying watermelon.

Meanwhile, talking about the film front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. She will next be feaatured in a spy film called Citadel for which the actress is shooting for. She will also feature as maa Anand Sheela in one of her upcoming projects.

On the other hand, on the personal front, Priyanka was in news for reportedly selling her properties in India. For the unversed, she owns quite a few properties in places including Mumbai and Goa.

So guys, coming back to her vacation pics, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal