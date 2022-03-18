New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's most adorable couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, make sure they treat their fans on every special occasion. Whether it is Valentines Day or Holi, the couple always shares pictures on their social media handles giving a glimpse of they celebrated the festival. Even on the occasion of Holi, the B-town couple extended their wishes to their fans.

Taking to Instagram, the couple extended their wishes to their fans by posting a picture with the entire family. Vicky and Katrina shared the same picture. The picture consisted of Vicky's father and mother and brother Sunny Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif often paint the town red with their adorable PDA. The entire family was twinning in white. The Kaushals posed for a happy selfie as they gave a million-dollar smile.

Sharing the picture, Katrina wrote, "Happy Holi" and dropped red, pink, and orange heart emoji in the caption.

Take a look at Katrina’s post here:

Within half an hour Katrina's post garnered above 3 lakh likes, and more than one thousand comments. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart emojis, and some even wished the couple a happy Holi.

Recently, Katrina and Vicky were spotted at Apoorva Mehta's grand birthday bash last night. The couple definitely stole the show. While Katrina was seen wearing a sky blue mini dress, Vicky looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

Meanwhile, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot back in December last year in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.

Talking about Vicky's work front, the actor will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani, Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, and Karan Johar’s Takht.

On the other hand, Vicky's wife Katrina will feature in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Katrina will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s superhero series, Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen