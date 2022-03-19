New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor aka Bebo of Bollywood, is giving her fans major vacation vibes for the last past few days. The actress is currently on a vacation in the Maldives and is having the weekend of her life. Bebo is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 'Good Newz' actor shared a story where she can be seen wearing pink attire, but what caught netizens' attention was Kareena's bright yellow sunglasses which reflected the endless sea. The actress went for a no-makeup look and looked absolutely fresh. Sharing the picture, Kareena dropped a "Hello Good Morning" Gif on the picture. Earlier on Friday, the actress dropped another story on her Instagram where she can be seen in a pool. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Taking a dip in shades of blue this Holi"

Take a look at Kareena's post here:

Currently, the actress is vacaying with her sister Karisma Kapoor, nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor and sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena celebrated Holi in the most beautiful way, the actress uploaded a picture where she can be seen building a sandcastle with little Jeh. Wishing her followers, Kareena captioned it as, "On Holi, we build sandcastles Happy Holi!"

Take a look at the post here:

Natasha Poonawalla, who is also with the Kapoor sisters on the vacation shared a bunch of pictures featuring the trio in stunning bikinis as they enjoyed their pool session.

Sharing the post, Natasha wrote, "Happiest near the ocean. A quick trip with my girls and their precious babies - a day of snorkelling, chatting, comfort food, and posing (of course). Reminder to #wearyoursunblock! kareenakapoorkhan."

Take a look at Natasha’s post here:

Talking about Kareena's work front, the actress will be next seen in her much-delayed movie Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan. Kareena also recently announced her debut with Sujoy Ghosh's next film, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. The untitled murder mystery will release on Netflix.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen