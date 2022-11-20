'This Is For You': Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Fans Emotional As She Dedicates Her Award To Sidharth Shukla

SHEHNAAZ Gill has added another feather to her cap after getting honoured at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards 2022. The Honsla Rakh actress made her fans emotional after thanking the late actor Sidharth Shukla in her speech. For the unversed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and grew closer. Sidharth passed away in 2021 after suffering a heart attack.

In her speech, Shehnaaz says that she will not dedicate her award to her family, friends or her team as this is her hard work. In the end, she thanked Sidharth Shukla for investing in her and being a part of her life.

“I do not want to dedicate this to my family, friends or team because this is my hard work. This is mine and will always remain mine. One more thing, I want to thank a person. Thank you for being a part of my life and for investing in me a lot so that I am here today. Sidharth Shukla, this is for you," she said in her speech.

Fans became emotional after listening to Shehnaaz's speech. One person wrote, "I’m speechless - he’ll be so proud of her now from up there." Another commented, "This is where we all cried."

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh', along with Diljit Dosanjh. As per the reports, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's female-centric film. The movie will be directed by Rhea Kapoor's husband Karan Boolani and will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pedenekar, as per the reports.

“Like Rhea’s previous film Veere Di Wedding (2018), her upcoming movie is also a women-oriented subject. Shehnaaz is the latest to join the cast of the film, which is slated to go on floors by the end of this month. This film will see Shehnaaz in a different avatar,” a source was quoted saying in Times of India.

She will be seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan, along with Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Jassie Gill. The movie will release on Eid 2023.