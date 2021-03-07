Sonu Sood, who recently filed a case against a scamster, is very disappointed and wants to stop this practice of looting helpless and needy people. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sonu Sood, who is known as the 'messiah' of all the needy people is busy unearthing scamsters who are using his name to make money. The recent incident, where a scamster tried to make money through a house-loan scheme on his name, has left him in dire shock. As per a recent report, a 47-year-old actor is very disappointed and wants to stop this practice of looting helpless and needy people in the wake to help them.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Sonu Sood was quoted saying, "I remember picking up the phone to talk to a scamster. I introduced myself as someone who needs a loan. He said, ‘Sure you have to deposit a registration fee.’ I then told them who I am and warned him not to dare cheat hapless needy citizens. I told him if he needs money he should come to me. That person was so frightened he repeatedly apologized. I told him to come to me if he needs a job."

He further added that this is not the first case, everyday he gets to know one or the other scheme in his name. "This has to stop. Some severe action has to be taken against such people so that others may be daunted. We are trying to track down all these tricksters. Every day we are unearthing new names, new phone numbers, and novel modes of swindling people," SpotBoye quoted him saying.

Awaring people about these con-men Sonu said that he is not charging any money to help the needy. He warned people not to fall into such traps, and those who want help can approach him directly without any hesitation. Not just this, he also sent out the message to the scamsters, "Gareeb besahara logon ki baddua matt lo. There are better ways to make money.”

Meanwhile, recently actor filed a case against a scamster over a fake loan scheme scam. Taking to his social media handle, Sonu shared a screenshot of the letter that had the letterhead under his name "Sonu Sood Foundation". The service mentioned that people need to first register Rs 3,500 as fees for getting a loan.

On the work front, Sonu Sood will next be seen in Bollywood alongside Akshay Kumar in Prithiviraj. The film is scheduled to release this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv