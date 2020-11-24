New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, following a sudden cardiac arrest and on November 22, it was her birthday. The choreographer would have turned 72, if she had been alive. Saroj Khan shared her birthday with her granddaughter Aaliya who was born five years ago, on November 22.

Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina in an interview said that her daughter Aaliya is not aware of Saroj's death. Recently, she went to her mother's grave to commemorate her birthday and they offered flowers and distributed food. She revealed that her daughter Aaliya keeps on asking about her grandmother's whereabout to which her husband told Aaliya that her grandmother will return following a holiday and some shoots.

She further added that as they share the birthdays on the same date, Aaliya got all curious and wanted to know where her naani was as she was told that her naani would return for her birthday. Sukaina said that she does not want to tell her daughter about the harsh truth as she is just 5 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukaina Nagpal (@sukainanagpal)

Aaliya has been celebrating her 4 birthdays with grandmother but this time it was different and she just ordered the cake and a gift and told Aaliya, “It’s from her naani.”

Sukaina posted a picture collage of Saroj Khan and Aaliya and captioned it as " Happy Birthday to boith my Angel."

Her caption further read, "Happy Birthday to my Angel's..I love you'll both so so much ??????? & Miss you Maa ????

Sorry Mixed emotions"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 전아 하나 🦋🌺 (@nabilaakhaan)

On the day when Saroj Khan passed away, her elder daughter Nabila posted a cryptic note on Instagram along with a picture with her in which she was seen hugging her mother.

Her post read, "You always had something to tell me, something that’ll help me upgrade myself into a better version of Nabila. You never had complaints against whatever mistakes I made, just few words of correction.

You were my heart, my backbone, the most important part of my life, my teacher, grandmother, inspiration, basically the only reason I lived.

It’s unreal to even think that you’re not physically with us anymore but, spiritually, I promise you, you’ll always be present in our hearts, minds and in this house, a house that felt like home with you around.

You knew exactly what would keep us going. You knew how to pick us up when one of us fell, you were the roof to the house we built, the love that bloomed inside it. It’ll always be there, you’ll always be there. In our dreams, our thoughts, prayers and our hearts.

We love you Nanna, we’ll never stop missing you, we’re incomplete without you, today all we ask is for you to reach Jannah, meet all our other loved ones there and just bless us with all the patience that we have to muster up.

Rest in peace, our Home."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma