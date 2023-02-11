'This Competition Is Killing Me': Shah Rukh Khan On 'Pathaan' And 'DDLJ' Screening Simultaneously

B-town star Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from Pathaan, SRK's 1995 cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which got re-released owing to Valentine's Week, is also ruling the Box Office business. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the screening of both his films simultaneously in the theatres.

On Sunday, Yash Raj Films headed to their official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!"

Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan …Raj toh ghar ka hai. https://t.co/ImGLi1nC2m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan is showing no signs to slow down at the ticket windows. The movie, which was released on January 25, has been raking in huge amounts since Day 1. It recently broke the $800 million milestone globally and continues to do well at the box office. Its collections are currently expanding steadily.

#Pathaan grows at *national chains* on [third Fri]: Thu ₹ 2.42 cr, Fri ₹ 2.58 cr… Expect substantial growth/jump on [third] Sat and Sun, when single screens join the party… Will cross ₹ 450 cr today [third Sat]… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr. Total: ₹ 448.25 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Z0EKflpVlQ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 11, 2023

Pathaan is on track to join the Rs 500-crore club at the domestic box office and has already broken the record for highest-grossing Hindi movie ever overall.