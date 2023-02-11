OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    'This Competition Is Killing Me': Shah Rukh Khan On 'Pathaan' And 'DDLJ' Screening Simultaneously

    As Pathaan and DDLJ are being screened simultaneously in the theatres, Shah Rukh Khan said, "This competition is killing me."

    By Swati Singh
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 11:41 PM (IST)
    this-competition-is-killing-me-shah-rukh-khan-on-pathaan-and-ddlj-screening-simultaneously

    B-town star Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from Pathaan, SRK's 1995 cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which got re-released owing to Valentine's Week, is also ruling the Box Office business. Now, the actor has finally reacted to the screening of both his films simultaneously in the theatres.

    On Sunday, Yash Raj Films headed to their official Twitter handle and tweeted, "Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!"

    Replying to it, SRK wrote, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan…Raj toh ghar ka hai."

    Meanwhile, Pathaan is showing no signs to slow down at the ticket windows. The movie, which was released on January 25, has been raking in huge amounts since Day 1. It recently broke the $800 million milestone globally and continues to do well at the box office. Its collections are currently expanding steadily.

    Pathaan is on track to join the Rs 500-crore club at the domestic box office and has already broken the record for highest-grossing Hindi movie ever overall.

    Also Read
    Splitsvilla X4 Grand Finale: Hamid Barkzi, Soundous Maoufakir Lift Trophy; Justin, Sakshi Become First Runner-Ups

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.