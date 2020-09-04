The celebrities took to twitter to share some powerful words about the city and their experiences while living in it.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Kangana Ranaut, who often hits the headlines owing to her controversial comments, drew the ire of several Bollywood celebrities on Thursday, including Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh and Dia Mirza after she compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The celebrities took to twitter to share some powerful words about the city and their experiences while living in it.

Actor Dia Mirza said the “include, diverse” cosmopolitan “embraced her with open arms” after she moved here at the age of 19. “Mumbai meri Jaan. Lived and worked here for almost twenty years. Moved here to live on my own at age 19. This city embraced me with open arms and kept me safe. A cosmopolitan, inclusive, diverse, beautiful city,” Mirza tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood said the city changes people’s destiny. The post was retweeted by actor Swara Bhaskar. “Mumbai... This city changes destiny. If you salute, you will get salute"

Bhaskar said Mumbai is one of the safest and easies cities to live in. She thanked Mumbai Police for their efforts in keeping the city safe.

“As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe," Bhaskar tweeted.

Kangana had posted a tweet on Wednesday saying Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has threatened her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in Mumbai Police. She also added that Mumbai now feels like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to her.

