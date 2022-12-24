This Christmas Is 'Magical' For Priyanka Chopra And Her Daughter Malti Marie Jonas; Here's Proof

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is enjoying Christmas with her little munchkin Malti Marie Jonas. The actress gave a sneak peek of her time to her fans via a short video which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

The video posted by Priyanka is from her LA home which also had a small glimpse of her daughter Malti. In the clip, Malti could be seen sitting on the bed wearing red-coloured trousers. She could also be seen wearing black beeded traditional ankelets. Soon after sharing a quick glimpse of her baby, the Bajirao Mastani actress pans the camera at her home's view which features mountains and a beatiful balcony.

"A big yes to morning snuggles and Christmas magic," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Recently, the actress shared a bunch of pictures from her outing with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. Priyanka seemed delighted to spend the holiday season with her adoring husband and daughter, captioning the photo dump as "wonderful winter days." One image stuck out among the others due to its peculiar caption.

The actress clicked a mirror selfie with her spouse, who didn't appear to be paying any attention to the photo. While Priyanka was posing for the selfie, Nick Jonas could be spotted busy on his phone. The actress made fun of Nick for his unimpressed attitude toward the mirror selfie.

Additionally, the actress shared some lovely photos of her daughter Malti. The mother-daughter duo could be seen enjoying the holiday lighting decorations in the photos. Priyanka strolled the neighbourhood while carrying Malti in a baby carrier.