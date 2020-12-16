In the picture, Esha not just flaunted her abs but also flexed her hair in loose waves and opted for a half updo. Her caption just simply had a basket emoticon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Esha Gupta has just dropped a bomb selfie on Instagram in which she is seen flexing her abs and we are all for it. Taking to Instagram, Esha shared a bathroom selfie in which she is wearing a black top and pink shorts. Undoubtedly, the diva's picture has gone crazy viral and netizens are flooding the comment section with all the love.

In the picture, Esha not just flaunted her abs but also flexed her hair in loose waves and opted for a half updo. Her caption just simply had a basket emoticon.

A few months ago when the nation was in lockdown, Esha opened up about how it was an emotional roller coaster ride for her and she opened up about her state of mind and what she was going through. She talked about love and positivity through her post and she talked about how yoga has helped her through.

Her post read, "Does anyone else feel they lose their pose balance if emotionally not in the right place? “Yog” is a prevedic Indian practise which is a combination of physical mental n spiritual self. Hence personally m not a fan of the western version of yoga where it’s taken as a mere exercise, but the fact that it’s origin meant more about aligning our whole inner self. I know, this year has shook us all, but it even woke us. Whenever m feeling negative,I try and focus on all the blessings I still have. By gods grace if you have a roof above your head, food to eat, family that loves you and is healthy, you are already blessed by god. These 5 months have been an emotional roller coaster for me, for all of us, but I always pick myself up, and yoga has been my reason for that. Be loyal and consistent, everyday try and be a better version of yourself. Don’t think you are in a rat race. We all have our different paths, find yours with self love and positivity."

Esha has been a part of several films including Jannat 2, Rustom, Baadshaho, Total Dhamaal, Humshakals, and Raaz 3D. She was last seen in the film One Day: Justice Delivered. It is reported that she will soon be seen Desi Magic.

