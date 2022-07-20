'Third Person Was Behind It': Kiccha Sudeep Talks About His Verbal Spat With Ajay Devgn

Earlier in the month of April this year, South actor Kiccha Suddep and Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn were involved in a verbal spat over the Hindi language remark on the micro-blogging site Twitter. The entire splutter started when the Runway 34 actor reacted to Sudeep’s ‘Hindi is no more a national language' remark. However, during a recent interview, Kiccha hinted that it wasn’t Ajay’s idea to tweet to him in that manner.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, when the south actor was asked if he and Ajay are friends after the entire incident, he replied,

“Ajay Devgn is a gentleman. There is nothing there. I am telling you 100% that there is a small misinterpretation there. He tweeted to me, but he was very sweet enough to retweet back and say ‘I got my answer Sudeep, thanks for clearing it up,”

“I am very sure the man I know would never tweet in Hindi. It’s definitely a third-person idea behind it. I do not want to know or conclude on that,” he then added.

Sudeep further emphasised the fact that what earlier he was saying was that 'Pan-India' shouldn't always mean Hindi.

"The debate at the time was that it’s our national language. It’s not but we love it still. He may be coming from there, but this language belongs to us also. It belongs to us as much as it belongs to you," the actor said.

What was Ajay Devgn's tweet?

Taking to Twitter, Ajay wrote in Hindi, “Kiccha Sudeep, my brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your native language (mother tongue) films by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is, and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

To which Sudeep replied, “Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why I said that line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably will emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt, Provoke, or to start any debate. Why would I sir.”

Meanwhile, on Kiccha Sudeep's work front, the actor appeared in several Hindi films including Rann, Rakta Charitra, and Dabangg 3. The actor will next be seen in Vikrant Rona. The movie will also release in Hindi as well as Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. The movie will hit the big screens on July 28, and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.