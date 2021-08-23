F.I.R actress Mahika Sharma has expressed her sadness over reports of atrocities on women, children and minorities in Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A humanitarian crisis erupted in Afghanistan last week after the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. Since then, thousands of men, women and children are trying to flee from Afghanistan to avoid the atrocities of the Talibani fighters. As everyone is praying for the safety of Afghan people, actress Mahika Sharma has expressed her sadness over reports of atrocities on women, children and minorities in Afghanistan.

F.I.R actress offered to tie them Rakhi to teach them how to respect women. She took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "The Taliban never got love from their mothers or sisters, that is why they have become criminals. They cannot be changed by punishments or war. I will tie them a 'rakhi' and will become their sister. Thereafter, I will teach them how to respect women. I feel this way I can save the Afghan people from the Taliban."

"I have learned that love can change anyone and bring them on the right track. In our history many stories have taught us how love changed even dacoits and made them good men. I'm worried about Afghan women and I want to raise my voice for them, their democracy. Everyone should unite for the Afghan people and save them from Taliban rule," she further added.

I'm coming to #SaveAfghanWomen

I will make all #Talibans my brother and tie them #rakhi on #RakshaBandhan2021 then as a sister maar maar k ill teach them to respect women They don't have mothers, daughters, sister thats why they do all crime. #Modiji hows my idea? — Mahika Sharma (@memahikasharma) August 20, 2021

However, soon after Twitterati bombarded her comment section with mixed responses, some supported the actress while others warned her that they might kill her and even dropped sexist comments.

One of the users wrote, "They will kill you', while another wrote, "'The Taliban are looking for some beautiful girl like you.

Supporting the actress, one of the users lauded her idea and wrote, "'To come out with such an idea needs power. India will love you, sister.'

For unversed, Mahika Sharma is part of Hindi cinema. She has done several films and TV serials, including F.I.R, Ramayan: Sabke Jeevan Ka Aadhar, Mardaani, Mr Joe B. Carvalho and The Suite Life of Karan a& Kabir. She is also a winner of a beauty pageant, Miss Teen Northeast.

