I-T Department during their search of over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune found financial discrepancies of more than Rs 650 crore. Read on to know what Kangana Ranaut said on this

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Income Tax Department raided the properties of people connected to Phantom films for tax evasion on Wednesday. During their search over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, they found financial discrepancies of more than Rs 650 crore.

The agency released a statement regarding the case on Thursday which read, "During the search, evidence of huge suppression of income by the leading Film Production house compared to the actual box office collections has been unearthed. The company officials have not been able to explain the discrepancy of around Rs. 300 crore. Evidence related to manipulation and under-valuation of share transactions of the production house amongst the film directors and shareholders, having tax implication of about Rs. 350 crore has been found and is being further investigated. Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered. Further investigation is going on."

As soon as the statement was released, Kangana Ranaut didn't hold back her emotions and took to her Twitter handle to share her views on the ongoing investigation by the I-T department. Calling them 'tax chor', in a series of a tweet she wrote, "They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence... From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for?"

Not just this, her another tweet was aiming at Phantom Films and Kwan agency. "Kwan agency and Phantom production house were the prominent accused in #MeToo many rape allegations/ cases on them but Bullydawood protected them, people like Anurag Kashyap are not only rape accused but they also tried to justify Shushant’s death, who all think its divine justice," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, the agency is carrying out searches in not just Mumbai and Pune but also in Delhi and Hyderabad. A total of 28 premises are being covered in different locations, which include residences and offices.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv