New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The last season of the reality TV show Bigg Boss grabbed several eyeballs. The show was in the headlines not only for its task and fights but for the love as well. The show saw adorable couples from Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. Recently, several rumours surfaced online which stated that the couple has parted ways. However, the couple has reacted to the news and has burst the rumours.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Raqesh posted a screenshot of the report from the media house and wrote, "We request you'll not to believe in sort of rumours pertaining to our relationship. There's no truth in this. Love and light to everyone." There were several reports stating that the couple has parted their ways due to compatibility issues.

Take a look at Raqesh’s post here:



The duo met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and later fell in love. Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat were also seen in Bigg Boss 15 for a small period of time.

During an interview with ETimes, Shamita Shetty had talked about the issues over which the couple have conflicts.

"I react faster than Raqesh and it bothers me sometimes. He has his own way of handling things. So I think that is where we have a little bit of conflict, but I feel with time it will be all okay. He still has to know me a lot. We are two different people and only on a few basic points do we clash. I have got into a relationship after a very long time so I am not used to having a person around," Shamita was quoted as saying by the publication.

Currently, the couple is spending quality time together and are enjoying the little things.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen