'There's Always A Dent But...' What Shah Rukh Khan Has To Say On OTT vs Theatre Debate

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback to the big screen with his much-awaited film 'Pathaan'. Apart from Pathaan, the superstar will be seen in Jawaan and Dunki as well. Many Bollywood movies have recently failed to perform well at the box office despite the hype and all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Recently, the actor was asked about the movies' poor box office performances as the OTT platforms are on the rise, Shah Rukh said that 'cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon'.

In an interview with Deadline, the Swades actor said, "Cinema viewing is not going to shut down anytime soon because I have been through these phases, television coming in, ‘oh nobody’s watching movies’, VCR coming in, ‘Nobody’s watching movies.’ It’s been 32 years, I have seen it through. Yes, there’s always a dent, there is a bit of a problem, but cinema changes itself and then comes back and invites people in hordes.”

He added, "When you go to watch movies in a theatre, it’s an outing. Films and the box office have got affected. Because of Covid-19, watching habits have changed. But I think it will all settle down and films will find their space at the box office. Some films will find space on streaming platforms, and some will stick to television.”

Talking about Pathaan, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up a scheduled shooting for Dunki in Saudi Arabia. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

Talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh told Deadline, "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.”

Shah Rukh Khan will star in Jawan as well, along with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati.