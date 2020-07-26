New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has sparked a debate over nepotism and favouritism in the showbiz industry. Netizens, along with some celebrities, have come forward to speak about the issue and slammed the privileged club of the Bollywood. Now, music composer AR Rahman also spoke about his ‘unfair treatment’ in the industry.

The Oscar-winning music composer recently disclosed a revelation that came as a shock to his fans in an interview with Radio Mirchi. Speaking about the reason behind composing "few music" in Bollywood movies, Rahman said that the director Mukesh Chhabra came to him for songs of his film Dil Bechara and told him about some people who are spreading rumours about him in the industry.

“When Mukesh Chhabra came to me, I gave him four songs in two days. He said, 'Sir, how many people said don't go, don't go (to him). They told me stories after stories.' I heard that, and I said, 'Yeah okay, now I understand why I am doing less (work) and why the good movies are not coming to me.' I am doing dark movies because there is a whole gang working against me, without them knowing that they are doing harm,” the Raanjhanaa music composer said, as reported by news agency PTI.

“People are expecting me to do stuff, but there is another gang of people preventing that from happening. It is fine because I believe in destiny. I believe that everything comes from God. So, I am taking my own movies and doing my other stuff. But all of you are welcome to come to me. You make beautiful movies, and you are welcome to come to me,” he told Radio Mirchi.

Renowned music composer AR Rahman composed nine songs of Dil Bechara which was premiered on July 24 on Disney Plus Hotstar as a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He is also famous for his stunning soundtracks for critically acclaimed films such as Guru, Rockstar, Dil Se, Swades, Lagaan, and Raanjhana.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma