New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had announced a split from his wife Kiran Rao last year on July 3, 2021, after 15 years of togetherness. And, now Aamir Khan has opened up on the same and squashed the rumours rounds on social media claiming that the ' 3 Idiots' actor separated with Kiran because of his alleged relationship with someone else.

Aamir Khan when asked if his divorce with Kiran happened because of any other relationship, refused and said, "No. There was no one back then, there is no one now."

In a News18 interview, Aamir also recalled his first divorce with wife Reena and said, "When Reena and I got separated, there was no one in my life. A lot of people think that Kiran and I met before my divorce from Reena but it’s not true. Kiran and I had met but we didn’t really know each other and we became friends much later."

The 'Ghajini' star also said that he and Kiran are family and trust each other, but their relationship as husband and wife changed and that's why they decided to call quits on the marriage.

Earlier in July, Aamir and Kiran while announcing the split, said in a joint statement, ''In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.''

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan awaits the release of 'Laal Singh Chadha'. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Grump. Apart from Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Posted By: Ashita Singh