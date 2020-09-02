The tweet comes at a time when the drug-cartel angle has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday asked actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Vicky Kaushal to give their blood samples for drug test and bust the rumours of them being "cocaine addicts".

Tagging Prime Minister's Office in her tweet, Kangana wrote: "I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples."

The tweet comes at a time when the drug-cartel angle has emerged in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, prompting the Narcotics Bureau to carry out a crackdown on the drugs nexus in Mumbai. The agency has so far arrested four drug peddlers, two of which are believed to be connected with Showik, brother of the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta