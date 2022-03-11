New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's Khiladi, Akshay Kumar is one among the very few celebs who never shies from featuring in a multi-starrer film. Housefull, Hera Pheri is a couple of films done by Akshay that is multi-starrer. Currently, Khiladi Kumar is awaiting the release of several films, including Bachchhan Paandey, Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, and more. Among these, some projects feature Akshay as the sole actor alongside while some with alongside more male stars.

In a recent media interview, the actor opened up about his thoughts on multi starrer films and said he do not understand how other actors think and what is their logic behind rejecting that kind of films.

Akshay said, "I would not say names but there is a dirt of people thinking, actor thinking ki let’ s not do a two-hero, three hero films. I keep on scratching my head and I don’t understand why they don’t want to do it. It is so wonderful to do a three hero subject, four hero subject, even five hero subject – what happens in Hollywood."

He further added, “What happens here is that they don’t want to do it. Do mein hi badi mushkil se mante hai log. Haath pair jhodne padta hai. Samaj mein hi nahi aata mera ki kyu nahi kar sakte ho. Kyu nahi kar sakta ki chaar ladkiya hai aur mai akela hu, kyu nahi kar sakta. (Even to get two actors is a task. You have to beg. I don’t understand why they behave like that.)”

Akshay Kumar also said, “I don’t understand what kind of Math they are thinking. Their Math is wrong there. We should do 3 hero films, we should do 2 hero films, we should get into it. It’s a wrong calculation they have.”

When Akshay was asked why he do 2-3 heroes and multi-starrer projects, Akshay replied, "Because the script is nice. I want to do it. I want to be part of a good film. I want to be part of a hit film rather than what is my role. Mai apne role ka aachar dalunga!?”

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Pankaj Tripathi, the film is all set to be released on March 18.

Posted By: Ashita Singh