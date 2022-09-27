Theerppu OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Prithviraj's Malayalam Thriller

Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Malayalam thriller film, ‘Theerppu’, will premiere on digital platforms soon. Directed by Rathish Ambat, the film released on August 25 in theaters.

‘Theerppu’ will be released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on September 30. The plot of the film revolves around four friends who find themselves under the same roof after a gap of 15 years. And it’s not some planned get-together, where everyone gets to share a happy memory, but in fact a locked-room horror show.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Isha Talwar, Vijay Babu and Saiju Kurup, the film was received with mixed reviews at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran recently starred in ‘Kaduva’, a Malayalam language action thriller. He recently announced that he will soon be seen in ‘Kaapa’.

Speaking about the same, Prithviraj told PTI, “Kaapa is going to be one of the best in its genre and I am glad Yoodlee is coming up with such great projects and have ventured into the Malayalam industry. This is a great time when talent and producers from various parts of the country are coming together to make good cinema that is loved by the entire country. I am really excited about Kaapa and we have started with a bang. Shaji sir and I are back together again and we are sure of giving our fans whistle-worthy cinema.”

Director Shaji Kailas, while talking about working with Prithviraj said, “I am so excited to collaborate with Prithviraj again. I believe that we make a great combo together and can bring something best to the screens. Kaapa is an action-packed entertainer and I’ll make sure that we do justice to the script and light the screen up.”

Prithviraj has also completed filming for his upcoming action adventure film, ‘Aadujeevitham’. In addition, he has also announced his fourth directorial film, ‘Tyson’. The film is slated to go on floors in the later half of 2023 and will have a pan-India release in 2024 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.