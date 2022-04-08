New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Telugu megastar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today (April 8), and fans and well-wishers are showering the actor with sweet wishes. Allu Arjun's latest film Pushpa: The Rise, was a massive hit among fans, and the actor received a lot of appreciation. On Allu's birthday, his co-star in the film Rashmika Mandanna wished him in a special way.

Taking to Instagram stories, Rashmika dropped a picture of herself and Allu and wrote a heartwarming note for him.

Rashmika wrote, "Happy birthday @alluarjun... my Pushpaaaaaaa.. The world already loves you, but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. Sending you tons of love."

Check Rashmika's Instagram story here:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry in Pushpa was adored by fans. The movie was a massive hit in the south and Hindi belt both, and the film was released in December last year.

Rashmika also celebrated her birthday this week. Making her birthday special for fans, the actress had announced a film with Thalapathy Vijay. The film will be helmed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Informing her fans about the news, Rashmika took to her Instagram and wrote, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight.. #talapathyvijay."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Rashmika here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

On Rashmika's work front, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Pushpa. Pushpa: The Rule will release in December. Apart from that Rashmika will also make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen