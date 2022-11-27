The Witcher: Blood Origin: Release Date, Official Trailer, Casting & More; All About Netflix Series

The Witcher, one of the most popular and profitable web series, will soon have its next instalment released on Netflix. The spinoff series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, is scheduled to debut on the OTT giant next month, and fans are eagerly anticipating it, as seen on social media. Here is everything you need to know about the forthcoming series:

The Wicher: Blood Origin Release Date

The live-action web series with six episodes set in about 1,200 years before the events of the main series, is all set to release on December 25, 2022.

Worlds will collide.



The Witcher: Blood Origin is coming to Netflix on December 25. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/jSDDf7lzdA — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) September 24, 2022

The Witcher: Blood Origin Trailer

The new trailer had its release on Thursday and it focuses on Michelle Yeoh, a sword-elf named Scian, who is on a quest for a magical stolen blade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Witcher (@witchernetflix)

With 462.5 million hours of view-time, the second season of the fantasy epic, which combines the genres of horror, action, romance, drama, and occasionally comedy, has joined the list of the streamer's most-watched TV shows ever.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Cast

Though the fans had a major setback when the makers announced Henry Cavill's exit from the web series, the hype regarding the upcoming show is still not over. Henry Cavill has been replaced by actor Liam Hemsworth. The show has an ensemble cast, including Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh.

1 for sorrow, 2 for joy, 3 for vengeance, 4 to die, 5 for flame, 6 for a world untold, never the same again... #thewitcherbloodorigins pic.twitter.com/jThbW9CKHf — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) March 28, 2021

Others include Minnie Driver, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt, Aidan O'Callaghan, Carlina Grace-Paseda, Kim Adis, Sorcha Groundsell, Hebe Beardsall, Tomisin Ajani, Zachary Hart, Jordan Whitby and Daniel Boyarsky.

The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Sophia Brown in the role of Éile. An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent. pic.twitter.com/9ueKaN4qvb — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021

The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him... pic.twitter.com/nGv1dPk5ny — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 26, 2021