New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: American actor Michael K Williams, who created one of the most popular characters in television in recent decades on 'The Wire' died on Monday. The 54-yr-old star's role as the rogue robber of drug dealers Omar Little was loved by one and all.

As per New York City police, Williams was found dead on September 6, Monday afternoon in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment. His death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, the New York Police Department added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, as Little, a 'stick-up boy' based on real figures from Baltimore, was probably the most beloved character among the devoted fans of 'The Wire'. The HBO show ran successfully from 2002 to 2008 and is re-watched constantly through online streaming.

Williams who was born in Brooklyn was also a ubiquitous character actor in other shows and films for more than 20 years, including roles on the HBO series 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Lovecraft Country'. He also did a notable work in films including '12 Years a Slave' and 'Assassin's Creed.'

As Little, Williams played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real.

A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle 'The Farmer in the Dell' to ominously announce his arrival. And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, "a man gotta have a code" and "all in the game yo, all in the game."

The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role.

For the unversed, Williams appeared in all five seasons of 'The Wire' from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal