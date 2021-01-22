The White Tiger Twitter Review: Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav starrer The White Tiger has finally released after creating a heavy buzz on social media platforms. The film portrays the journey of a man from rags to riches.

The film which is based on the best selling novel of the same name portrays the journey of a man(Adarsh Gourav) from rags to riches. With his wit and cunningness, he escapes from poverty after bagging the job of a driver. The film is full of suspense and some gritty and dark sequences that keep the viewers glued to know more.

After watching the film, fans immediately took to Twitter and praised the characters and the film. They also applauded the director for portraying the story amazingly. One of the users heaped praises for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and wrote, "These three scenes! @priyankachopra you have NAILED IT. Best actress for a reason! I BET No other actress could've done it better... also, babe YOU are a team player! #TheWhiteTiger"

These three scenes! @priyankachopra you have NAILED IT. Best actress for a reason! I BET No other actress could've done it better... also, babe YOU are a team player! 😍🙏🙌👑 #TheWhiteTiger pic.twitter.com/IXNzswqUrI — THE WHITE TIGER ON NETFLIX (@akankshabhatt3) January 22, 2021

While another user wrote, "Dear, #RaminBahrani your masterful storytelling has made me a fan your craft for a lifetime. I think your understanding of *real* India is much better than that of some Indian directors. And Thank You @priyankachopra @ava for making this movie happen. Great stuff #TheWhiteTiger"

Dear, #RaminBahrani your masterful storytelling has made me a fan your craft for a lifetime. I think your understanding of *real* India is much better than that of some Indian directors.And Thank You @priyankachopra @ava for making this movie happen. Great stuff👍 #TheWhiteTiger — THE WHITE TIGER ON NETFLIX (@akankshabhatt3) January 22, 2021

30 minutes into The White Tiger and I've found almost seven different ways people will find this problematic for it to be banned on Indian Netflix — idiot sandwich (@prasaddpilankar) January 22, 2021

The White Tiger merits an Oscar nomination; and if it does, it should win for all the reasons Parasite did. It’s that good, in my opinion. — Baawa Sayan Bajaj (@sayannotsatan) January 22, 2021

The film is surrounded around politics, crime and corruption send a strong message to its viewers. So far the film has received positive reviews from the viewers.

Apart from Priyanka, Rajkummar and Adarsh the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Nalneesh Neel in pivotal roles. Though they both limited appearances in the film, however, they managed to leave a lasting impact on viewers with their characters.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv