The White Lotus Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Episodes And Everything We Know So Far

The American comedy-drama series ‘White Lotus’ which recently concluded its second season, has been renewed for a third season. Series creator Mike White confirmed the news, making fans speculate what and how the plot will unfold in ‘White Lotus Season 3’.

White Lotus Season 3 Plot

Mike White also dropped a hint about ‘White Lotus Season 3’ taking place in Asia. According to a report in Variety, Mike said, “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

‘White Lotus Season 3’ will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second was in Sicily. The third season will most likely be set in Asia or Europe.

White Lotus Season 3 Cast

Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, Will Sharpe, Beatrice Grannò, Haley Lu Richardson and Adam DiMarco are all expected to be a part of ‘White Lotus Season 3’.

White Lotus Season 3 Release Date

With the ‘White Lotus Season 2’ finale just aired, the work on season 3 is in nascent stages. The filming and release dates have not yet been confirmed by the creators but it is expected to be released next year, 2023.

White Lotus Season 3 Episodes

The first season of White Lotus had 6 episodes, followed by 7 episodes in season 2. Fans are speculating that it is an upward trend and thus season 3 will have 8 episodes.

Notably, ‘The White Lotus’ premiered with its first season in July 2021 and was received positively by fans and critics alike. The series received 20 Emmy nominations and scored a win in 10 categories, including one for best limited or anthology series and wins for both Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett in the supporting actress and actor categories.