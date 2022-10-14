The White Lotus Season 2 Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Emmy Award-Winning Series

AFTER sweeping the most awards at the 74th Emmy Awards, The White Lotus is back with the second season. The comedy-drama anthology series revolves around the lives of the guests and employees of the fictional 'The White Lotus' resort chain. Now, The White Lotus' fans in India can stream the show as well on Disney+Hotstar. Apart from releasing the trailer, the streaming platform also announced the release date.

Sharing the trailer, the official Instagram page of Disney+Hotstar wrote, "A vacation to die for. Experience all that #TheWhiteLotus Sicily has to offer, October 31."

Announcing the release date, the streaming platform wrote, "La dolce vita is calling. Your Sicilian vacation begins from October 31. #TheWhiteLotus."

When And Where To Watch The White Lotus Season 2:

The White Lotus 2 will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 31.

The White Lotus Season 1 was set in Hawaii. The show won the most awards at the Emmy Awards 2022 including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Writing and Outstanding Directing for White, Outstanding Supporting Actress and Outstanding Supporting Actor.

The official synopsis reads, "The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, the six-episode first season gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself."

The show stars Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger and Jake Lacy among others. The second season of The White Lotus will be set in Sicily. The show is created, written, and directed by Mike White; executive produced by Mike White, David Bernad, and Nick Hall; co-executive produced by Mark Kamine.

Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar has announced many web series and movies at D23 EXpo 2022. These includes Secret Invasion, Fantastic Four, Captain America: New World Order, Thunderbolts, Ironheart and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Talkimg about Indian productions, Disney+ is working on a Mahabharata series and has announced Karan Johar'a Showtime s well. Meanwhile, Koffee With Karan will return with season 8 as well.