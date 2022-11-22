The Walking Dead: Dead City: Release Date, Cast, Teaser; All You Need To Know About Negan And Maggie's Spin-Off Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will reprise their roles of Negan and Maggie. (Image Credits: Twitter)

‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff series, ‘Dead City’ was set off right inside the popular horror franchise. Notably, fan-favorite series ‘The Walking Dead’ came to an end after running successfully for 11 long seasons. The show aired the 24th episode of its final season on Monday, making it the ultimate series finale for the franchise.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Teaser

Recently, the first behind-the-scenes production video from ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ surfaced on social media. The 15-second long teaser gave a sneak peek into the upcoming series.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Synopsis

The official synopsis of Dead City from its network AMC describes the show as “an adventure for Negan and Maggie”. "Dead City envisions the popular Maggie and Negan characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror,” read the official synopsis.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Cast

‘The Walking Dead’ popular characters, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, will be reprising their roles for the upcoming spinoff, ‘Dead City’.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ will also star Trey Santiago-Hudson, Charlie Solis, Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, Gaius Charles, David Chen, Randy Gonzalez, Jonathan Higginbotham, Alex Huynh, Željko Ivanek, Aixa Kendrick, Mahina Napoleon, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa and John Wu.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Episodes

Season 1 of the new series is expected to have six episodes. However, it is still unclear whether the series will be a limited one or not.

‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Release Date

The release date of the ‘TWD’ spin-off is expected to be somewhere in April 2023.

‘The Walking Dead’ Spin Offs

‘The Walking Dead’ will reportedly have three spin-offs. With ‘Dead City’ already in the works, ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ premiered in August 2022. Another spin-off, ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ is also in the pipeline.