'The Vaccine War': 'Kantara' Star Sapthami Gowda To Make Her Hindi Film Debut With Vivek Agnihotri-Directorial

'Kantara' star Sapthami Gowda is all set to star in Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's forthcoming movie 'The Vaccine War'.

By Swati Singh
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 07:50 PM IST
Kantara star Sapthami Gowda is all set for his Hindi movie debut. The actress has joined the team of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri for his forthcoming film The Vaccine War. The Kashmir Files director also thanked her for being part of the project, stating that her role will touch many hearts.

Sapthami tweeted, "I’m glad and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity." Vivek then retweeted her tweet and wrote, "Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts."

In a Cinema Express report shared by the Kantara actress on Twitter, Agnihotri opened up about casting her. "I'm making an Indian film, and we wanted to bring the right cast and work with good actors irrespective of where they come from," he stated.

He further added, "We have finished the Lucknow schedule, and Sapthami will join the team in the Hyderabad schedule, which will start in a couple of days. I saw Kantara and liked her performance as Leela. I so wanted to have her to be a part of my film, and when I called Sapthami, she graciously agreed to do the role. I'm very happy about her joining the team of The Vaccine War."

Earlier, this month, veteran actor Anupam Kher also announced that he commenced shooting for The Vaccine War. Sharing a pic of himself from the sets, Kher wrote, "Announcing my 534th film!!! #TheVaccineWar directed by @vivekagnihotri . Fascinating and Inspirational! Jai Hind!"

 
 
 
