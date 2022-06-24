The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Review: Promising Storyline, Stellar Acting But Lacks Pace

The Umbrella Academy is back with its third season after two years. Based on the comic-book series of the same name by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy revolves around estrange seven adopted siblings with superpowers, who try to save the world from the apocalypse. This superhero squad is known as 'The Umbrella Academy', but in season 3 we are introduced to the other superhero sibling squad 'The Sparrow Academy'.

Season 3 starts right off where it ended previously and we are introduced to the Sparrow academy and also see the Umbrella siblings' adoptive father Reginald Hargreeves and adoptive brother Ben alive. Now the Umbrellas team up with their rivals Sparrows to save the world from apocalypse as everything in the world starts vanishing. This season does an excellent job of giving our protagonists good character development and giving more depth to the siblings' relationships. But as the show continues, it drags its storyline and does not show anything new.

All the actors do a phenomenal job of expressing their joy, fear, vulnerability and frustration. The show beautifully portrays Viktor (played by Eliot Page) coming out as a transgender man in season 3, corresponding with Eliot Page's own transition. Viktor's love-hate relationship with Allison (played by Emmy Raver-Lampman) is the highlight of this season and both the actors steal the show throughout the season. Emmy as Allison also showcases her grey side and brilliantly portrays her anger and frustration.

Tom Hopper as Luther is more than just superhuman in this season and shows good character development. Robert Sheehan as Klaus is more than a flamboyant drug addict person this season and puts forth a convincing performance as he shows his vulnerable side. Ritu Arya as Lila also shows more layers of her characters. Aidan Gallagher as Five did not get a chance to explore his character, unlike in previous seasons. Justin H. Min as Ben also impresses with his acting as his role is different from the previous seasons.

The first few episodes will keep you engaged as we see the rivalry between the Umbrellas and the Sparrows, but the show loses its grip as it continues. The last two episodes help the show to get back on its track and give an excellent season finale. This season does not explore anything new and does not surprise even though a bunch of new characters are introduced. Some questions from previous seasons are answered while some are not and the ending might leave the audience even more confused. The visual effects are good and brilliantly show the post-apocalyptic world.

Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Genesis Rodriguez

Rating: 3.5/5

Streaming on: Netflix

(Note: The above review was done by Simran Srivastav, Sub-Editor, Jagran English)