'The Tenant' Teaser Out: Shamita Shetty Portrays Modern-Independent Woman Who Fights To Adjust In Judgemental Society

Shamita Shetty is all set to return to the silver screen after a long hiatus. The Bigg Boss fame will be seen in 'The Tenant' which is slated for its release on February 10, 2023.

On Saturday, Shetty headed to her Instagram handle and announced the release of her forthcoming drama flick which will trace the story of a young, modern and intependent woman living in around people with judgemental mindsets.

Announcing her comeback to movies, Shamita shared a short teaser on her Instagram and wrote, "ITS FINALLY HERE !! I’m the tenant! As I’m sure a lot of us have been at some point in life. I know the looks from society, and the names called by all in variety. It’s like the woman’s always in the wrong and the list of judgment is definitely long!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

She further added, "Unfolding a piece of my heart, that is sure to find a place in yours RELEASING 10 th February , in theaters near you - ‘The Tenant’, teaser out now."

According to News 18, Shamita recently opened up about her comeback movie. During the conversation, she said, "The Tenant is extremely special to me in many ways. Not only does it mark my return to the cinemas but also narrates a story that so closely reflects a much prevailing and disturbing aspect of society. The film has already received heartwarming love at international film festivals and I’m glad the story finds a heart universally."