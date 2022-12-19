The Teacher OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Amala Paul’s Malayalam Revenge Thriller

Amala Paul’s revenge action thriller ‘The Teacher’ is all set for its OTT release this week. The film, which released theatrically on December 2, 2022, will be released digitally on Netflix.

‘The Teacher’ follows Amala, whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down after a scandalous video involving her goes viral, becoming a social pariah, but she fights on her own to try to get out of the hole, according to the official synopsis of the film.

‘The Teacher’ will be streaming on OTT giant Netflix. Taking to their official social media account, Netflix announced the news.

“Oru teacherinde thikthaanubhavangal — namukku paaddangal. The Teacher, arriving on Netflix on the 23rd of December. Don’t be late to class, attendance will be taken!” read the post. Take a look:

Oru teacherinde thikthaanubhavangal — namukku paaddangal.



The Teacher, arriving on Netflix on the 23rd of December. Don’t be late to class, attendance will be taken! 📖 pic.twitter.com/WhExbatSSC — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) December 16, 2022

Also starring Hakkim Shah, Chemban Vinod Jose and Manju Pillai, the film received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike.

Amala Paul, who is a popular face in the Malayalam cinema, has delivered several big hits in the past including ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘Oru Indian Pranayakatha’ and ‘Mili’. Talking about taking a break from films, the actor spoke about her return to films after 13 years.

Amala Paul spoke to ETimes and said, “I didn't want to quit film because my films were not doing fine or that I was not getting any offers. I got the biggest offers of my career at that point in time but I had to say no, because I simply needed a break. I was tired, exhausted, burned out. I started in the industry when I was 17 and now I'm 30.”

“So, you know, it's almost 13 years of no break at all. And then I went through my personal loss, losing my father, then the pandemic happened and suddenly I was at home and I didn't have anything to do. There were no flights to catch, meetings to attend or characters to work on. And that gave me a lot of time to connect with myself, process my emotions, my journey and my life,” the actor added.