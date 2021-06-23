The Suicide Squad Trailer: Tenth in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) lineup, the film shows a secret Task Force X as they are dropped on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The new trailer of director James Gunn’s superhero film The Suicide Squad is out and fans just can’t keep calm. Starring the DC comics team Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, and John Cena, the film promises action-packed adventure and has mind-blowing punchlines. Tenth in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) lineup, the film shows a secret Task Force X as they are dropped on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Here’s how The Suicide Squad’s trailer unfolds

The trailer of the much-awaited film begins with one of the leading protagonists of the film Robert DuBois (Bloodsport) played by Idris Elba who is in jail. He is behind the bars for putting a kryptonite bullet into the body of Superman who is in ICU. Then comes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller who convinces the Suicide Squad to work together. She is the one who manipulates Bloodsport also into joining the team. Amanda Waller then introduces the members of the team full of eccentric characters.

Watch the trailer here:

Official synopsis

The official synopsis of the films reads “Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favourite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.”

It adds "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them - all of them.”

When is ‘The Suicide Squad’ releasing?

Get ready to watch ‘The Suicide Squad’ which is releasing in theatres and HBO Max on August 6.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan