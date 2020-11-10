New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away earlier this year and left everyone in shock with his sudden death after a two-year battle with cancer. Since then, his son Babil has been sharing regular heartfelt posts and notes for his father on social media.

Recently, Babil shared a picture of his parents in which Irrfan Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdra were looking adorable together. Along with the picture, he wrote a heartfelt poem: “It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.”

In the picture shared by Babil, Sutapa and Irrfan are seen hugging each other and were embracing love. Irrfan's fans and Babil's followers flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

Earlier, Babil wrote about his mother, "You told me to take care of her but it turned out that she took care of us like you did,” he said, seemingly addressing Irrfan, adding, “Mamma. That light house in the storm, I hope I can give you the world to travel, and everything more that you desire, there is nothing left for me to live now but you and Ayaan.”

Babil is studying filmmaking in the UK and he recently left India for his studies. Irrfan's wife shared a picture of the two of them at the airport, she wrote, "You have seen them grow and then they go. “Travel and tell no one live a true love story and tell no one, live happily and tell no one, people ruin beautiful things. ‘#kahlil Gibran#unconditionallove.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma