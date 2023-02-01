The Romantics Trailer: SRK, Salman Khan And Other Bollywood Stars Come Together To Give An Ode To Yash Chopra's Legacy

Yash Chopra has been a huge part of Indian cinema and took Bollywood to a new height. Different generations of Bollywood stars have now come together to play their tribute to the late filmmaker and talk about his legacy. Moreover, Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra, who has established himself as a renowned filmmaker, will give his first on-camera interview.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "To-do list for the day: Find someone who believes in us as he did in them. Celebrate the story of the storyteller who created magic and love over generations in #TheRomantics, releases on February 14."

Bollywood stars from different generations come together for the docu-series including -- Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, among others.

The Romantics Release Date:

The Romantics will release on February 14, 2023, which is also Valentine's Day. It will be a four-part docu-series which will release on Netflix.

Fans are excited to see their favourite stars come together for this docu-series. One person commented, "Wow! This looks so good. Definitely binging it on the day of release. Can't wait to see my favourites Amit Ji, Rani Mukherjee, SRK, Kajol, and everyone else in one show. I know how much I love Yash Ji's movies."

Another commented, "Got goosebumps watching this...Yash ji was the inspiration for so many filmmakers."

The show is directed by Smriti Mundhra and she also wrote it along with Michael T. Vollmann. Meanwhile, Uday Chopra, Jonathan Reiman and Smriti Mundhra are the executive producers of The Romantics.