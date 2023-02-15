The Romantics Review: A Perfect Ode To Bollywood's Old School Romance And Yash Chopra's Legacy

Whenever we think about romance in Bollywood, Yash Chopra's name comes to our mind first. From beautiful fields filled with flowers to women dressed in chiffon saree, Yash Chopra was the pioneer of giving a different kind of romance to the audience. Netflix's docu-series 'The Romantics' gives a tribute to Yash Chopra and the legacy he left behind.

The Romantics shows the journey of YRF showcasing their success in putting everything at stake to a generational shift. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, this Netflix docu-series gathers three generations of Bollywood stars to talk about their love for Yash Chopra. Moreover, Aditya Chopra agreed to do an interview for the show as well.

The Review:

Episodes 1 and 2

The first episode shows Yash Chopra as a simple yet intelligent boy from Jalandhar who has big dreams. Starting his career with the hit film 'Dhool Ka Phool' in 1959, Yash Chopra was working under the shadow of his brother BR Chopra. He decided to establish his own production house 'YRF' and made films like Deewaar which started the Angry Young Man era. Later, after his marriage to Pamela Chopra, there was a shift in his stories and he made the classics like Kabhi Kabhie and Silsila.

In the next episode, we are introduced to the 'prodigal son' Aditya Chopra and there is a generational shift in YRF. Aditya Chopra started assisting his father in the movies and see how his association with Shah Rukh Khan began with Darr. We also see the incredible journey of making the most successful film of Hindi cinema 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' and how Aditya Chopra, SRK and Kajol managed to touch the hearts of millions irrespective of their generations.

The first two episodes managed to captivate you as the people associated with YRF tell their fascinating journey in Bollywood.

Episodes 3 and 4

As YRF becomes one of the most successful production houses in India, it launches new faces and starts exploring different genres. From making an action film Dhoom to launching new faces like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma, YRF became unbeatable. However, with globalisation, the production houses from the US started investing in India. However, YRF managed to stay strong among these competitors and renewed itself again with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Band Baaja Baarat.

When Yash Chopra revealed that Jab Tak Hai Jaan will be his last film, it comes as a shock to Bollywood. Later, after his demise before the release of his last film, the film industry and the audience go into a state of deep shock and grief.

Final Thought:

The Romantics is not just an ode to the legacy of Yash Chopra but also explores the rise and fall of Bollywood. It is a perfect documentary for Bollywood fanatics which shows how Hindi cinema became what it is today.

Streaming On: Netflix

Directed By: Smriti Mundhra