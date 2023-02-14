The Romantics OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Series On Yash Raj Films' Legacy

A special tribute to Yash Raj Chopra and his unparalleled legacy, The Romantics is all set to be streaming on digital platforms this week. The documentary-series will be streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The Romantics will feature 35 top personalities from the Hindi film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Juhi Chawla, Rani Mukerji, and the late Rishi Kapoor to name a few. In a special surprise, the series will also feature Yash Raj Films’ production head Aditya Chopra, who prefers staying out of the limelight.

The Romantics will be premiering exclusively on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine's Day 2023. The series will be released on February 14, 2023.

Talking about the special series, director Smriti Mundhra spoke about how she grew up watching the films made by Yash Chopra, which inspired her to capture his influence on the film industry and the people who grew up watching Hindi cinema.

“Films that came from the studio really reflected so much of what was happening in India over various periods of time. It felt like a good lens. There are many different ways to tell the story of Indian cinema and Hindi cinema, but this was just one lens that was rich and layered,” Smriti Mundhra was quoted as saying in an interview with PTI.

Smriti Mundhra added, “I have grown up with Hindi cinema. But I’m also a little bit of an insider and outsider. I’ve watched films, including Yash Chopra and YRF films growing up, but I spent most of my life abroad. So, I was able to bring a little bit of an outsider’s curiosity to this subject.”

Smriti Mundhra added that the series spans over nearly 70 years. “So, a lot is covered in four hours. Probably a lot more that could have been covered if I had more time. Hopefully, this will give people a good scope of Yash Chopra’s legacy, and also make people curious to revisit his films and the way he’s impacted culture and history,” the filmmaker added.