New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Yash Raj Films has announced their first-ever OTT venture The Railway Men. Speculated to be the biggest OTT release ever, The Railway Men will feature R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu, and Babil Khan in the lead roles.

The limited series will be based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the world’s biggest man-made industrial disaster, it will be a tribute to the railway workers who were the unsung sung heroes in the crisis.

The Production house announced the project on the same day of the crisis that happened in Bhopal 37 years ago, that is December 2 . The Railway Men will be helmed by debutant Shiv Rawail, who is also the son of filmmaker Rahul Rawail (Love Story, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya). The show will be released in December 2022 on an OTT platform which has not been announced by the production house yet.

Courage. Grit. Resilience. Saluting #TheRailwayMen - the unsung heroes of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy through @YRFEnt's 1st OTT project being directed by @shivrawail

Streaming - 02 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/7KcJuudIM8 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 2, 2021

“The Bhopal Gas Tragedy is the world’s worst industrial disaster that has impacted scores of people since the tragedy struck the city 37 years ago. At YRF, we are constantly trying to develop the best compelling stories for the audience and this is our tribute to the unsung heroes of the tragedy who, despite saving thousands of lives on that fateful day, are still unknown to people across the world," said Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films.

For the unversed, on December 2, 1984, the tragedy took place when methyl isocyanate gas leaked from a pesticide factory owned by the American Union Carbide Corporation in Bhopal. And, it was reported that more than half a million people were poisoned that night and the official death toll exceeded 5,000.

Posted By: Ashita Singh