The Power Of Rishab Shetty’s Conviction: Hrithik Roshan Reveals WHY He Got Goosebumps While Watching ‘Kantara’

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2022. Several celebrities from the world of cinema have heaped praises about the film. Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media account to reveal he watched ‘Kantara’ and how he felt about the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab ’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team.”

‘Kantara’ has emerged as the most profitable Hindi film of 2022, beating Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ and has managed to make a profit of over 1500%. The film released theatrically on September 30, 2022 in Kannada language, while its Hindi version released two weeks later on October 14.

‘Kantara’ has been written, directed and fronted by Rishab Shetty. The film also stars Sapthami Gowtham, Kishore Kumar G, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in pivotal roles. ‘Kantara’ is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada and follows the life of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

‘Kantara’ released on OTT on Amazon Prime Video in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film’s English and Hindi dubbed versions were released on Netflix last week.

Talking about the film’s OTT release, Rishab Shetty told PTI, “Audiences from all corners of the country have showered immense love on Kantara and I am extremely excited that with its global digital premiere on Prime Video we will be able to take our labour of love and hard work to a wider audience worldwide. It is a story that has universal appeal but the plot’s local flavour will keep viewers intrigued until the very end.”

‘Kantara’ producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films told PTI, “Kantara’ is yet another film by us that has touched the hearts of audiences from varied regions and backgrounds. Rishab and the entire cast and crew have worked incredibly hard to create this beautiful film.”