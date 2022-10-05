The Nun 2: Taissa Farmiga To Return As Sister Irene In The Horror Sequel

Popular supernatural horror film, ‘The Nun’, is all set to return with a sequel soon. Directed by Corin Hardy, the 2018-film will release its sequel, ‘The Nun 2’ in September 2023.

According to reports, ‘American Horror Story’ star Taissa Farmiga will be reprising her role as sister Irene in the latest installment of the ‘The Nun’ franchise. Taissa, alongside ‘Euphoria’ star Storm Reid will star in the ninth installment of one of the most popular horror franchises in the world, the ‘Conjuring’ series.

Released in 2018, ‘The Nun’ grossed over $366 million at the global box-office, making it the highest grossing film in the genre till date. The movie, which featured Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, saw her battling alongside Father Burke (played by Demian Bichir) to stave off the possession of the demon nun Valek in Romania back in 1952.

Notably, Taissa is the younger sister of Vera Fermiga, who has successfully been playing the role of paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren in the Conjuring Universe films like ‘The Conjuring’, ‘The Conjuring 2’, ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’.

‘The Nun 2’ will be directed by Michael Chaves, who recently directed the seventh installment in the ‘Conjuring’ universe, the 2021-film ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’ Although inside details from the film and its storyline are being kept under wraps at the time, the latest installment will be set in the 1950s, where the Nun isn’t completely defeated as some might have thought and believed. Details about Taissa and Storm’s characters have also not been revealed yet.

James Wan and Peter Safran will be bankrolling the latest film under their production banners, Atomic Monster and The Safran Company. Notably, all eight movies in the Conjuring Universe have been so far produced by the team.

‘The Nun 2’ will be released worldwide in theaters on September 8, 2023.