The Night Manager Trailer: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor Go Against Each Other In This Spy Drama | Watch

Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to make his OTT debut in the web series 'The Night Manager' in which he will star along with Anil Kapoor. The series is an official adaptation of the novel and show 'The Night Manager'. The show will release on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

Sharing the trailer, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal - it's showtime!"

Apart from Aditya and Anil Kapoor, The Night Manager also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl.

Talking about the show, creator and director Sandeep Modi said in a statement, "The Night Manager is a perfect mixture of an intricately woven plot and a gripping thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, the absolute best of the industry and remarkable technicians from around the world, have given their all to make our vision of the show come to life."

He added, "A high-octane thriller, packaged with elements of drama, conspiracies and picturesque sights, The Night Manager traces the journey of Shaan, Shelly and their dynamics as they unfold with each episode. Moreover, collaborating with Disney+Hotstar has been an incredible experience and we hope to engage and entertain the audiences with this gripping story."

On the work front, Aditya was last seen in Rashtra Kavach Om. He has signed a film with Anurag Basu and will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will star in Animal, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. He will be seen in Fighter, along with Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan.