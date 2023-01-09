The Night Manager First Look OUT: Anil Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur Make Their OTT Debut In Style | Watch Motion Poster

The first motion poster of ‘The Night Manager’ has been released by the makers on Monday. The series marks the OTT debut of Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur and will be released soon on digital streaming platforms.

Taking to his social media account, Anil Kapoor posted the first look from ‘The Night Manager’. In the caption, the ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ star wrote, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon - ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager , #ComingSoon only on @disneyplushotstar.”

Take a look at the first look motion poster of ‘The Night Manager’:

‘The Night Manager’ also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles and has been helmed by Sandeep Modi. The series will air exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The release date of the series has not been announced by the makers yet.

Anil Kapoor in a press release for ‘The Night Manager’ said that he has always loved working on differentiated content and characters. “The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be making his OTT debut with ‘The Night Manager’ said “I have always wanted to perform a multi-layered character in a series with a complex narrative arc, and when the platform approached me to play the title role in The Night Manager, I knew this was just the one I’d been looking for! “

The ‘Malang’ star added, “My character Shaan is the kind of person who can effortlessly make people believe whatever he wants them to, and that perfectly mirrors what we as actors strive to achieve with our craft.”